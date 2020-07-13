Tom Holland flaunts his abs in a mirror selfie

Actor Tom Holland showed off his abs in a mirror selfie before starting the shoot of his upcoming film Uncharted. The Spider-Man: Homecoming star flaunted his muscled torso on his Instagram Stories, with a shirtless mirror selfie, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He took the selfie from a place which looks like a makeshift gym area. The actor, 24, is seen in black pants and ditches his shirt to show his chiselled abs. "When working with @markwahlberg you gotta get after it," Holland captioned the shot.

The actor is set to work with actor Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming "Uncharted", based on the video game of the same name. Holland is set to play main character, Nathan Drake, in the film, which will serve as an origin story set before the video game. For Holland, the path towards showbiz began getting carved when he was a child. The son of English comedian Dominic Holland studied dance when he was in school, and went on to do "Billy Elliot The Musical".

He featured in films like The Impossible, How I Live Now, In The Heart of the Sea and The Lost City of Z. But his big-ticket to Hollywood came with a role as the iconic web-slinger. Holland was introduced as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. He got his first solo movie with Spider-Man: Homecoming -- which took the superhero back to school. He was back as the superhero with his second solo movie Spider-Man: Far From Home.

