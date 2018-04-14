Too cute! Sunny Leone wraps daughter Nisha Kaur Weber in her jacket

Sunny Leone shared a beautiful picture of hers with daughter Nisha on social media, and the fans can't get enough of it



Sunny Leone with daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sunnyleone

Sunny Leone is a proud parent to three kids – daughter Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber with husband Daniel Weber. The actress is quite active on social media and shares photos of her life with fans and well-wishers.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share a heart-melting photo of herself with daughter Nisha. The photo shows Sunny wrapping Nisha in her jacket and the warmth shared between the mother-daughter duo is quite evident!

While Sunny Leone shared the post, she wrote a beautiful message for Nisha, where she promises her to protect her from the evil, even if that has to be at the cost of her life. "I promise with every ounce of my heart, soul and body to protect you from everything and everyone who is evil in this world. Even if that means giving my life for your safety. Every child in the world should feel safe against the evil hurtful people. Let's hold our children a little closer to us! Protect at all costs!!!! (sic)."

Isn't that adorable?!

A month ago, the couple was blessed with twin boys. "This is truly God's plan! We didn't know we were going to have a chance to have such a big beautiful family. We are beyond overjoyed and are truly blessed to have all 3 miracles in our life. Our family is complete. The Webers!! Lol", said Sunny.

She further added, "We chose to do surrogacy with a fertilised egg from Daniel's genes and my genes. Asher and Noah are our biological children and God sent us a angel surrogate to carry our boys until they were born."

An ecstatic Daniel Weber had this to say, "This is an amazing new chapter of our life and I believe the great chapter of all. We have been blessed with an amazing journey and looking forward to many more great things ahead. Proud Family!"

Last year, Sunny and Daniel had adopted the then 21 months old Nisha from Latur. When mid-day asked her how Nisha is dealing with the twins, she said, "We started talking to Nisha about her twin brothers months before they were born, to prepare her. We got her twin baby boy dolls and started telling her how she was going to be a big sister to Noah and Asher soon. I believe some of that did register in her mind. Daniel [Weber, husband] recently sent me a video where she has taken Noah in her lap and is cuddling him. It comes easily to her because we taught her how to hold a baby when we got her those baby dolls. Having said that, Daniel and I make sure we spend some time during the day only with Nisha, without the twins around, as we don't want her to feel neglected. We don't want a situation where she says we are giving more attention to the twins."

