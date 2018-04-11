Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber celebrate their wedding anniversary in Los Angeles

Sunny Leone is ecstatic on completing seven years of her marriage with Daniel Weber. The actress says that with time her love for Daniel has just increased



Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone is currently in Los Angeles with husband Daniel Weber. The duo is celebrating their seven years of togetherness in a Gurudwara in LA. Both Sunny and Daniel have worn traditional Indian attires in the photo shared by Sunny. Probably, their marriage photo. They look like any other newly married couple in their outfits. Daniel is all smiling in a sherwani, while Sunny looks like a perfect bride in the red attire.

The Jism 2 actress took to her Instagram account to thank God for having a partner like Daniel, who also manages her work. "7yrs ago we vowed in front of God to always love each other no matter what life throws at us! I can say that I love you more today then I did that day! We are on this crazy journey of life together! Love you so much @dirrty99 Happy Anniversary!! (sic)," wrote Sunny Leone.

The couple is a proud parent to three kids now – daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and twins – Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber. After adopting a baby girl, who the couple – Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber named, Nisha Kaur Weber, the duo has been blessed with twin boys. Sunny took to her Instagram account to share this amazing piece of news with her followers and well-wishers.

She shared a photo of her 'complete' family with the twins and Nisha and wrote, "God's Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possibly be having 3 children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber, and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone! (sic)."

Well, congratulations to the couple on completing their family!

