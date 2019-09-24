Too much of loose change, use app, BEST tells commuters

The BEST Undertaking on Monday appealed to its commuters to make more use of mobile ticketing through Ridlr App since it was facing the issue of loose change. "Since the fare structure has been rationalised and brought down to Rs 5, there has been a rise in arguments and fights between bus conductors and commuters. To avoid this, we appeal to BEST commuters to use the mobile ticketing app, which is convenient and easy to use," a press statement from the BEST Undertaking said.

With the fare cut, the number of passengers has risen from 17 lakh to above 25 lakh and the coin collection at BEST bus depots has seen a rise in collection by 10 lakh per day. Before the fare cut, on an average a conductor used to deposit coins worth Rs 100-150 in his respective depot every day, but now the figure has gone up to Rs 400 and above.

BEST spokesperson said that earlier they used to get coins worth Rs 3 to 4 lakh collectively from all the 26 depots every day, which has now gone up as much as Rs 13 to 14 lakh, which is becoming unmanageable.

