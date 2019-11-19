Toofan: Farhan Akhtar's preparation for his role as a boxer will give you major fitness goals

Farhan Akhtar, who is currently channeling his inner beast as he preps up for his next, shared the eccentric BTS video from his practice session. Farhan Akhtar is truly a multi-hyphenated artist who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie, Toofan where he'll be playing the role of a boxer.

Kicking away our midweek blues, Farhan Akhtar shared the BTS video on his social media where he is seen practicing with a speedball and it will surely get your mind blown.

Farhan raises the bar high for himself with every project he takes on. Sharing his Toofan's BTS moments, Farhan Akhtar writes, "Keeping at it. #toofaninthemaking #bts #boxerlife #drillsforskills #speedball. Take a look right here:

It is his commitment to his craft that has propelled Farhan, in becoming one of the most sought after actors of the industry. He is an inveterate entertainer.

After acing the role of an athlete in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the actor is all set to step into the boxing ring for the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial, Toofan, which is an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP pictures and will be hitting the screens on October 2, 2020.