One of the complaints against Dilip Chhabria was from top Bollywood actor: Sources

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai police busted a huge racket of duplicate car registrations involving one of India's biggest car designers, Dilip Chhabria or DC. Chhabria was arrested by Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze and his team from his office in MIDC and is likely to be produced before the Esplanade Metropolitan Magistrate on Tuesday.

Chhabria is the founder of India's most renowned car modification studio called DC Design, which is known for its forward and futuristic designs. Chhabria is also an avid automobile enthusiast and owns a range of luxury vehicles himself.

Joint Commissioner (Crime) Milind Bharambe confirmed Chhabria's arrest to mid-day. Bharambe, however, refused to divulge more information as the investigation is at a preliminary stage and he is expected to hold a press conference.

According to sources, the Crime Branch received multiple complaints of cheating and forgery against Chhabria, who is also known as a style guru when it comes to remodelling or revamping a car. Many Bollywood celebrities and car lovers use his services.

According to sources, one of the at least five complaints the Crime Branch received, is from a top Bollywood actor. "Based on the actor's complaint, a case for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, punishment for forgery, forgery of valuable security, will, etc, forgery for purpose of cheating, using as genuine a forged document or electronic record, and criminal conspiracy, was registered on December 19," an officer said.

The CIU team also seized a black colour high-end sports car designed by Chhabria. The sports car, worth around R75 lakh, is registered in the name of one Indermal Ramani with the Tamil Nadu Regional Transport Office (RTO).

