Top DJ Avicii dies at 28 in Oman

Avicii, one of the world's most successful DJs who helped lead the global boom in electronic music, died today in Oman, his representative said



Representation pic

Avicii, one of the world's most successful DJs who helped lead the global boom in electronic music, died on Friday night in Oman, his representative said. He was 28. Two years after his unusually early retirement, the Swedish DJ was found dead on a visit to the Gulf kingdom's capital Muscat, a statement said without specifying a cause.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," his management said. "The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given." Avicii was among the first DJs to break through in the mainstream as electronic dance music grew over the past decade from nightclubs to Top 40 radio.

His biggest hits included "Wake Me Up," which went to number one across Europe in 2013 and featured the soul singer Aloe Blacc. While the death came as a shock, Avicii has spoken publicly in recent years about his health problems including pancreatitis, triggered in part by excessive drinking. The condition forced him to cancel shows in 2014 as he had to have his gallbladder and appendix removed.

In 2016, Avicii stunned fans by announcing his retirement when he was just 26, saying that he wanted to leave the high-flying electronic music lifestyle. Avicii -- who for years was one of the world's most lucrative electronic musicians-- in 2016 made number 12 on the list of top-paid DJs of Forbes magazine, which said he earned USD 14.5 million in the previous year.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever