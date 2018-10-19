Top five recent incidents that are empowering women in a man's world

national

Time is changing. 21st-century women are now leading the society, bringing about a positive change in patriarchal society.

For centuries, women have been perceived as emotionally, physically and mentally weak. So much so that, Savitribai Phule faced numerous flack to start a girls school. Women were reduced to housewives and for the purpose of reproduction. But now, the tide has changed. 21st-century women are now leading the society, from being CEOs of multi-dollar companies to being the heads of the families.

Here are five incidences that empower women, and bring hope to several women facing circumstances that undermine their dignity and their fundamental right to equality.

MeToo Movement

Since last few days, MeToo movement has invoked many silenced victims to share experiences of sexual harassment and name their tormentors. The patriarchal world that didn't allow women to speak freely, has finally started to hear agonies of women that were deeply rooted in their subconscious memory.

In the wake of the MeToo movement, several members of the film fraternity have come together to make efforts to ensure the safety and dignity of women in the industry. National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday appealed to the affected women to lodge written complaints and assured of all possible help.

“The Producers’ Guild of India has also constituted a special committee within the Guild to address the issue of sexual harassment at the workplace within the industry.

Sabarimala judgement

Supreme court made a historic judgement on September 28, ending the age-old ban on women between the ages of 10 and 50 years (or women of “menstruating age”) from entering Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The judgement clarifies that women of all ages could be devotees of Lord Ayyappa, and that gender cannot be the grounds for preventing people from entering into a temple.

Several women activists have hailed the Supreme court's judgement that has paved the way for female devotees of all ages into temples. They claim the judgement as a victory for gender equality. Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said it would make Hinduism even more inclusive.

While former CJI, Deepak Misra said that devotion cannot be subjected to discrimination and patriarchal notion cannot be allowed to trump equality in devotion. He also said that devotees of Lord Ayyappa do not constitute a separate denomination.

Triple Talaq an offence

President Ramnath Kovind finally gave his assent to the executive order on Triple talaq or instant divorce, which was earlier cleared by the Union cabinet, on September 20 thus making it a punishable offence.

"Triple talaq" - the practice of Muslim men uttering "talaq" thrice to get a divorce - has become punishable with a jail term of up to three years and a fine. The woman will be entitled to maintenance.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 was passed in Lok Sabha but stalled by Rajya Sabha -- where the government lacks majority -- as three big changes were introduced on the last day of the monsoon session. The ordinance must be cleared within six months in the parliament.

Striking down Adultery Law

Supreme Court on September 27, scrapped a 158-year-old law that punished a man for an affair but not the woman, treating her as her husband's property. A five-judge constitution bench said that the husband is no longer the master of a woman and the Victorian adultery law is arbitrary.

Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code punished a man who has an affair with a woman "without the consent or connivance of" her husband, with up to five years in jail. A petition said by exonerating wives of adultery if done with the consent of their husbands, it discriminates against women, and amounts to "institutionalized discrimination".

Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao

Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, which was launched by the Government of India in January 22, 2015, aims to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services intended for girls.

Modi Government launched the scheme with an initial funding of Rs 100 crore. It mainly targets the clusters in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi.

Olympics 2016 bronze medallist Sakshi Malik was made brand ambassador for BBBP on August 26, 2016.

The Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign became so popular throughout the country that the hashtag #SelfieWithDaughter began to trend on social media in June 2015. The trend kicked off after Sunil Jaglan the sarpanch of the village Bibipur, Jind in Haryana took a selfie with his daughter Nandini and posted on Facebook on June 9, 2015.

