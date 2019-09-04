Toral Rasputra: I really wanted to do a mythology show

"Balika Vadhu" actress Toral Rasputra, who has made a mark in social drama and comedy shows, says she was yearning to do a mythology show all along, and is happy to play a "very good character" in "Jag Janaani Mata Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki".

"I have never tried mythology. This is my first attempt. That was my main reason for taking up 'Jag Janaani...'. I have done social drama and comedy shows. I really wanted to do a mythology show. I think it is a great opportunity because she (her role) is the mother of Jag Janaani. It's a very good character," Toral told IANS, about her character in the Star Bharat show that revolves around Mata Vaishno Devi's journey on earth, and narrates how she was destined to be the protector of earth.

This is her first show but not the first offer in the genre. "I was offered mythology shows but they didn't materialise earlier owing to some reason or the other. This time, I am finally doing it," she said. She said that the best part of doing shows such as "Jag Janaani Mata Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki" or "Mere Sai - Shraddha aur Saburi", is that "you get a chance to connect to your roots", adding that "these kind of shows are educational, and people can learn a lot from such shows". "'Mere Sai' is a devotional show. Both these shows are of different genres and are great opportunities for an actor," she said.

The audience has seen her essaying the mother on shows such as "Udaan" and "Balika Vadhu". Does she feel stereotyped? "I feel every actor goes through this. When you are doing a daily soap and people are watching you almost 365 days on screen, they typecast you. You get offers for similar roles. I feel it is part and parcel of our profession now. I don't bother about it anymore but, yes, three to four years back, I was a little apprehensive when I was being offered the same kind of roles. Now I am quite okay with it. For me, the role has to be promising and challenging," she shared.

