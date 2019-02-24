Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer mints Rs 20 crore on Day 2

bollywood

Total Dhamaal is the third film in the Dhamaal franchise. It features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever

Total Dhamaal poster

The adventure comedy, Total Dhamaal sees a jump of 23.63 percent on day two earning a sum total of Rs 36.90cr nett. The film has received great word of mouth by audiences. It is being loved by all age groups especially family audiences and kids across multiplex and single screens.

Total Dhamaal is the third film in the Dhamaal franchise. It features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever. Total Dhamaal also brings back the magical duo of Anil and Madhuri after a hiatus of 19 years and the fans can't get enough of them.

The film became the second highest opener of the year after the last week Gully Boy. According to Box Office India, the comedy riot has scored big in mass markets all over with places like Rajasthan, CP Berar, Bihar and Gujarat.

The promos and songs of the film were not received well by the audiences and the movie opened to mixed reviews by the critics. In the wake of the recent Pulwama terror attack, the film did not release in Pakistan. The makers of the film took the decision and Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle to share the news.

The cast and crew of Total Dhamaal also donated Rs. 50 lakh to the families to the CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in the ghastly terror attack. The film is helmed by Indra Kumar and hit the big screens on February 22. Total Dhamaal is expected to see good footfall in the theatres today.

Also Read: Total Dhamaal Movie Review: Expectedly: total dumb maal!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates