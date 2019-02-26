Total Dhamaal registers highest opening weekend collection of 2019

bollywood

At Rs 62.4 crore, Total Dhamaal registers highest opening weekend collection of the year so far

Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Anil Kapoor in Total Dhamaal

The unfavourable reviews notwithstanding, Total Dhamaal registered the highest first weekend collection of the year so far. Credit it to Ajay Devgn's comic timing or the nostalgic value of the Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-Nene jodi, but the laugh riot earned Rs 62.4 crore over the opening weekend.

Kapoor, who teamed up with filmmaker Indra Kumar after 27 years, attributes the success to the audience's love for comedies. "We set out to make an out-and-out family entertainer, and judging by the audiences' response, we seem to have accomplished the mission. I am happy that Madhuri and I did this entertainer together."

With Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy enjoying high footfalls, trade analyst Amod Mehra says it is heartening to see the audience accepting different genres. "Despite being two contrasting films, both are having a great run. Since the budget of Total Dhamaal is on the higher side, it will have to maintain its momentum over the week to enter the safe zone."

Trade-smith Girish Wankhede adds, "Many people from the industry would refrain from releasing a big film on a non-holiday and during exams. But Total Dhamaal proved that an entertaining film will always do well."

