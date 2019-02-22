Gully Boy box office collection day 8: Film crosses the 100 crore mark
As per a trade critic, Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark
The box office collection of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer, Gully Boy, is shattering box office records with its excellent word of mouth and outstanding performances by the actors. The Zoya Akhtar directorial released on February 14 and eight days after its release, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gully Boy had seen a drop on the seventh day of its release, but was expected to surpass the 100 crore mark on its eighth day. As per early estimates, the film has collected Rs 4.8 crore on Thursday. On its seventh day, the flick had earned Rs 95.20 crore, thus taking the collective amount to Rs 100 crore.
#GullyBoy benchmarks...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2019
Crossed âÂÂÂÂÂ¹ 50 cr: Day 3
âÂÂÂÂÂ¹ 75 cr: Day 5
âÂÂÂÂÂ¹ 100 cr: Day 8
Weekend 2: Plexes will contribute to its biz... Lifetime biz will depend on how strongly it trends at metros in coming days.
The film, which is based on the lives of underground rappers Naezy and Divine is doing great in the metro cities. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has been receiving critical acclaim and applause from the audience, critics and the industry.
From Karan Johar to Masaba Gupta, Katrina Kaif and many others have been bowled over by the spellbinding performances of every artiste.
When passion supersedes grass root realities...when dreams make you wake up to bigger dreams....when you wrap rap into a form of solid expression....when you tell a story that has all this and more....that’s when you have a film that you can assuredly call a MASTERPIECE of modern times! @zoieakhtar weaves a story of aspirations in the underbelly of Mumbai like a bonafide magician....she slowly reveals every trick in her genius bag and you walk away with a lump in your throat and a swag in your step! #apnatimeaayega becomes your life mantra and all you want to do is dance the dance of great Cinema! I have just witnessed a cult classic that has possibly the best ensemble of actors we have seen this decade... @ranveersingh delivers the loudest quiet performance oscillating between silence and storm and you are left awestruck by his immense versatility and ability to sink his teeth into every single character....he makes you feel every beat of Murad’s beats! Outstanding!! What do I say about the girl wonder @aliaabhatt who explodes like a volcano every time she appears on screen! You wait for her and worry about her next move with joy and excitement! ! She is so so so brilliant! I think Safeena deserves a spin off film of her own! @siddhantchaturvedi makes a smashing debut as MC sher ! He is pitch perfect balancing arrogance and goodness with the ease of a veteran! Every member of the ensemble is terrific! Congratulations to my friends @ritesh_sid and @faroutakhtar for producing this gem of a movie! And finally my dearest Zoya......you are my favourite filmmaker and I feel so proud that I can witness your genius unravel at close quarters!! Well done team #gullyboy the entire technical crew needs a standing ovation!!!! What a film!!!!!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»
However, the film has been unable to attract the masses and, therefore, the numbers have dipped. Starring Ranveer Singh as the street rapper, Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt as his love interest bringing to the screen the fresh chemistry of the duo. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.
