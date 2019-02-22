Gully Boy box office collection day 8: Film crosses the 100 crore mark

bollywood

As per a trade critic, Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark

The box office collection of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer, Gully Boy, is shattering box office records with its excellent word of mouth and outstanding performances by the actors. The Zoya Akhtar directorial released on February 14 and eight days after its release, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gully Boy had seen a drop on the seventh day of its release, but was expected to surpass the 100 crore mark on its eighth day. As per early estimates, the film has collected Rs 4.8 crore on Thursday. On its seventh day, the flick had earned Rs 95.20 crore, thus taking the collective amount to Rs 100 crore.

#GullyBoy benchmarks...

Crossed âÂÂÂÂÂ¹ 50 cr: Day 3

âÂÂÂÂÂ¹ 75 cr: Day 5

âÂÂÂÂÂ¹ 100 cr: Day 8

Weekend 2: Plexes will contribute to its biz... Lifetime biz will depend on how strongly it trends at metros in coming days. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2019

The film, which is based on the lives of underground rappers Naezy and Divine is doing great in the metro cities. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has been receiving critical acclaim and applause from the audience, critics and the industry.

From Karan Johar to Masaba Gupta, Katrina Kaif and many others have been bowled over by the spellbinding performances of every artiste.

However, the film has been unable to attract the masses and, therefore, the numbers have dipped. Starring Ranveer Singh as the street rapper, Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt as his love interest bringing to the screen the fresh chemistry of the duo. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

