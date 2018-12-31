Trader robbed of Rs 2 lakh on busy street at Girgaum, cops arrest one

crime

"We have arrested one accused and on lookout of another, we are sure of nabbing him soon" told officer

In a shocking incident, two thieves snatched away a bag containing Rs 2 lakh in cash from a trader in broad daylight on a busy street in Girgaum. After a scuffle for almost 3 minutes, the thieves used a chilly spray to paralyze the trader. None of the pedestrians around came forward to help the trader. VP Road cops have arrested one of the thieves and are on the lookout for the other.

On Friday evening around 4.15 pm, Raju Prajapati (40), a trader working in the metal industry, was on his way home from Girgaum. When he reached Gulalwadi Chowk, two persons came from behind and grabbed his hand. Prajapati, having a bag in hand with Rs 2 lakh immediately knew the duo was trying to rob him. In the meanwhile, they removed chilly powder and sprayed it on the victim. The trader tried to fight them off but was unsuccessful as they made way with his money.

"This incident went on for 2-3 minutes on the busy street of Girgaum, but not a single onlooker came forward to help me," said the victim Raju Prajapati. "After the thieves ran away with my bag, someone called the cops. I was blinded by the chilly powder and also asked for some water to wash it off" he added. Cops reached the spot after the call was made and took Raju Prajapati to VP Road Police station, where he narrated entire incident again.

Senior Inspector Gulab More immediately formed a team under Assistant Police Inspector Siddhesh Jyoshte and Police Sub Inspector Rajaram Pol. "After scanning the CCTV footage available around the area, we zeroed in on some suspects. When we tapped our informers, it was revealed that out of two suspects, one was Jamal Hasan Khan (21). "Jamal, a history-sheeter, was involved in bike theft and assault in South Mumbai," said a cop from VP Road Police station.

"The team started the search and nabbed Jamal from Khar" added the officer. "We have arrested one accused and are on the lookout for the other and will arrest him soon," said the officer.

