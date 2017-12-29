Traders urged to prepare for E-way Bill implementation

For a seamless movement of goods across states, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, earlier this month, decided to go for early implementation of the e-way bill for inter-state movement of items from February 1

The Centre on Friday urged businesses to prepare for implementing the e-way bill for inter-state transportation of goods under GST from February 1, terming it an efficient use of Information Technology. In a tweet, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia also said that asking traders and transporters to generate the e-way bill online is not "Inspector Raj".

Representational Picture

"Asking traders and transporters to generate E-way Bill on-line and carry it, is not 'Inspector Raj'; it is just 'efficient use of Information Technology'," Adhia said. "Let us all prepare for the February 1 deadline for e-way bill for inter-State transportation of goods."

For a seamless movement of goods across states, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, earlier this month, decided to go for early implementation of the e-way bill for inter-state movement of items from February 1, and uniform mandatory compliance from June one next year. An e-way bill is required for movement of goods worth more than Rs 50,000.

The nationwide e-way bill system will be ready to be rolled out on a trial basis latest by January 16, 2018. Trade and transporters can start using this system on a voluntary basis from January 16, 2018, a Union Finance Ministry statement said here after a meeting of the GST Council held through video conference.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by mid-day online. This story is taken from a syndicated feed & is published on AS IS basis.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go