Traffic restrictions in place as counting of votes begins in Delhi

As the counting for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly begins, Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday imposed certain restrictions on the movement of traffic in the national capital.

"Traffic movement is closed from Maharani Bagh to C.V. Raman Marg and Mata Mandir to C.V. Raman Marg (both carriageways) due to counting of votes. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

According to the advisory, traffic movement will be closed from Nand Nagri.

"Traffic movement is closed from Nand Nagri to Bhopura (both carriageways) due to vote counting. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route," another tweet of traffic police said.

The counting of votes will take place at 21 centres. A tight security net has been put in place to ensure the counting of votes takes place in a peaceful manner. Over 670 candidates are in the fray for 70 seats at stake in the country's capital.

