Traffic-stopper! That's what Katrina Kaif's latest picture looks like

Updated: Jul 20, 2019, 11:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Katrina Kaif shared a snapshot on Instagram, which shows her crossing the street but netizens, including her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, were more keen to know what Kat was drinking

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's birthday getaway continues in Mexico. The actor, who turned a year older on July 16, is living it up on the beaches of Mexico.

The recent picture shared by Kat on Instagram shows her crossing the street. But netizens, including her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, were more keen to know what Kat was drinking.

Yasmin Karachiwala commented, "What're you drinking though?", to which Kat replied, "Milkshake"

A fan captioned: Awesome... guess the traffic must have gone on a halt; another user commented, "Ooo wow.... how quick u must cover distance with those legs."

 
 
 
On the film front, post the success of Bharat, Katrina is currently busy with Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi.

Talking about her journey in Bollywood so far, Katrina feels she has "miles to go". "I have miles to go. The point is to try and get better, to portray different characters, and to work harder with every film. My work is giving a huge amount of creative satisfaction and I'm really enjoying discovering different characters," Katrina recently told IANS.

