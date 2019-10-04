Tragic road accident kills three-and-a-half year old in Thane

A three-and-a-half-year-old child was killed in a road accident at Janka Devi Nagar, Thane. This accident took place on the road leading to Little Flower High School, Shastri Nagar. The angry crowd broke the glass of the vehicle and the police arrested the offender in time.



The locals on Friday blocked the road by putting heavy stones on the way. The police removed the stones and only allowed two and three-wheelers to commute through the road. The hutments demanded that all buses and cars should not be allowed through their area. TMC (Thane Municipal Corporation) and the Vartak Nagar police department is working out measures to find a solution to this issue since it involves the safety of many children.



The parents are also concerned since the safety of their children is at stake. TCF (Thane Citizen Forum) has been demanding the TMC to solve the road issue and nothing has been done till date. The roads are in very bad condition and the traffic situation is worse.



The school bus contractors were requested to change their course and avoid commuting in this area. A silent prayer for the child’s soul to rest in peace was held at the school.

