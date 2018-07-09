Trailer hits two-wheeler, crushes three to death on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Expressway

The impact of the collision was such that the trio were flung in the air and the bike dashed into a car parked on the side

On their way to a relative's house in Navze village, three members of a family died when a trailer hit the two-wheeler on which they were travelling, near Manor on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Expressway on Sunday morning. While two of them died on the spot, the third person succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

According to the Manor police, the deceased have been identified as Kamini Kashinath Meghwale, 60; her son Nikhil Kashinath Meghwale, 28, both residents of Damkhind village; and Kumai Satish Patil, 20 (Nikhil's niece), who stays at Govadi village of Palghar district.

Around 11.15 am, when the three of them riding the same bike reached Haloli village, suddenly a speeding trailer hit their vehicle from behind. The impact of the collision was such that they got flung in the air and the bike dashed into a car parked on the roadside.

Speaking to mid-day, the car's owner Ramesh Kumar Rajpurohit, a resident of Andheri, said, "I had parked the car on the side and was checking one of the tyres when I heard a loud crashing sound. The bike dashed into the car's backside and broke the rear window. Even I received minor injuries in my hand." He further said, "The trailer driver immediately fled the spot. After some passersby informed the police, a team rushed to the site and took the three of them to a local government hospital. While Nikhil and Kunai died on the spot, Kamini passed away during treatment. The cops even recorded my statement and registered an FIR."

When contacted, Hemant Katkar, public relations officer, Palghar police, said, "An FIR has been registered at Manor police station under sections 304(a), 279 and 338 of IPC and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. We have seized the trailer and are on the lookout for the accused driver."

