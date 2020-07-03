Trailer of Urvashi Rautela's Virgin Bhanupriya released; check it out now

Premiering on 16th July 2020, exclusively on ZEE5, film 'Virgin Bhanupriya' is an upcoming comedy-drama where female desire will take centre stage. The platform recently announced the premiere date and the poster of Urvashi Rautela's coy and candid look, to which there have been positive comments on social media from fans.

ZEE5 just released the trailer, click below to watch:

The narrative of the trailer follows the story of Bhanupriya's character who is a conservative girl willing to lose her virginity on her terms. In the process, her best friend and mother act as a catalyst in encouraging her for every possible attempt. But an astrologer's solution to her agony will twist the plot turning Bhanupriya's life into a roller-coaster ride. In this fun, straight-forward comedy, the movie will be a perfect weekend watch.

The film stars Urvashi Rautela in the lead role, playing the character of Bhanupriya alongside Gautam Gulati as her love interest and Archana Puran Singh as her cool mother. The film also includes Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta, Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla in supporting roles. The film is directed by Ajay Lohan and produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal.

Question is will Bhanupriya finally be able to overcome the bad luck? Or break the rules of attraction to find 'The Right One'? But the answer to your question is not as easy as it seems

'Virgin Bhanupriya' premieres 16th July on ZEE5

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news