Trailer stuck on Mumbai Pune Expressway causes 2 hour traffic jam

The Mumbai Pune Expressway on Friday witnessed a heavy traffic jam after a container truck got stuck horizontally on the road while taking a U-turn. The incident took place at around 10.20 am after which traffic came to a standstill.

According to Expressway control room, the truck was taking a U-turn on its way from Pune to Mumbai side since it wanted to go back to Pune. "The driver lost control of his steering wheel and thus got stuck, blocking traffic," the control room in-charge said.

With the help of a crane and other equipment, "we later had to dismantle the trailer." The highway police had closed the entire road, barring one lane towards Mumbai, for two hours to avoid any other trouble, he added. Traffic resumed smoothly immediately after.

Around 2 pm, another accident took place on the expressway when a car driver hit the road divider and brushed past another car. The driver, who was sleepy, was rescued along with the other passengers.

