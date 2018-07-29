Train completes 42-hour trip in 4 years

Saxena said Gupta is the handling and buffer agent of the company and the cost of the material is Rs 14 lakh. "The company has already lodged claim on Railways and we will receive the consignment after assessment of the material," he said

Representation pic

A consignment of fertilizer took almost four years to travel a distance 1,326 km and reach its destination, courtesy the railways. A goods train wagon carrying 1,316 bags of Di-ammonium Phosphate fertilizer was booked on November 10, 2014. When it reached Basti railway station in Uttar Pradesh from Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, even the rail officials were taken by surprise.

The distance is otherwise covered in 42 hours. The Chief Public Relation Officer of North Eastern Railway zone, Sanjay Yadav, said, "Sometimes, when some wagon or bogie becomes sick [unfit to ferry], it is sent to the yard and it seems that the same happened in this case, too." The consignee is Ramchandra Gupta, a businessman of Basti in Uttar Pradesh, and the wagon was booked in his name in 2014 from Visakhapatnam through Indian Potash Limited (IPL), Yadav said.

Indian Potash Limited Assistant Marketing Manager in Gorakhpur, DK Saxena said, "Yes, in November 2014 a rake was booked from Visakhapatnam for Basti area distributers and somehow the wagon was missed from the rake." Saxena said Gupta is the handling and buffer agent of the company and the cost of the material is Rs 14 lakh. "The company has already lodged claim on Railways and we will receive the consignment after assessment of the material," he said.

