Mumbai: Trains at CSMT honk together at midnight, welcome the New Year
A video taken on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 showing the trains honking at the midnight welcoming 2020 has gone viral on Twitter, leaving users awestruck.
People follow different traditions to welcome the new year. And the local trains in Mumbai have been following a unique tradition of synchronisingly honking as the clock strikes 12 at the Mumbai CSMT station. Now, a video taken on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 showing the trains honking at the midnight welcoming 2020 has gone viral on Twitter, leaving users awestruck.
In the video, the trains parked at the station honk simultaneously as the clock strikes 12 marking the dawn of the new year.
The tradition of all trains honking together at 12 midnight to welcome and salute the New Year at Mumbai CSMT and rail car-sheds continues. pic.twitter.com/d98uU5YLks— Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) December 31, 2019
The comments received on the video ranging from many not knowing about the tradition to some complaining about how deafening the sound is and the amount of noise pollution it creates. But nevertheless the Twitterati appreciated the existence of such a not-so-known tradition.
Never knew this ha .. its very nice tradition— Ashish R. pingle (@AshishPingle23) December 31, 2019
Wow amazing. I'll try to capture this next year. Love the lifeline who supported in my education and then in job. Morning day or night shift, the lifeline was always there to support. @Central_Railway @UCF8983506000 . Now missing it.— Jitesh Mishra (@jiteshmishra) December 31, 2019
Must be deafening but what fun!— Kaveri ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@ikaveri) January 1, 2020
Thanks for this trivia. I am told something similar happens out at sea too. The foghorns are sounded at midnight on New Year @ajeetmahale— Aditya Anand (@anandaditya) January 1, 2020
Wooooow, incredible this is!— Aditya Kondawar (@adi2five) January 1, 2020
That's an interesting learning and I never knew abt it. Thanks for sharing.— De (@AuntyIndya) January 1, 2020
@vaasaviwanders Imagine living near this station ðÂÂ¤£— Devarsh Trivedi (@eccentricbanda) January 1, 2020
The video has received more 102,400 views so far with 8000 likes and was retweeted 2,400 times.
