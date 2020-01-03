Mumbai: Trains at CSMT honk together at midnight, welcome the New Year

A screengrab of the video posted on Twitter by Rajendra Akhlekar

People follow different traditions to welcome the new year. And the local trains in Mumbai have been following a unique tradition of synchronisingly honking as the clock strikes 12 at the Mumbai CSMT station. Now, a video taken on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 showing the trains honking at the midnight welcoming 2020 has gone viral on Twitter, leaving users awestruck.

In the video, the trains parked at the station honk simultaneously as the clock strikes 12 marking the dawn of the new year.

The tradition of all trains honking together at 12 midnight to welcome and salute the New Year at Mumbai CSMT and rail car-sheds continues. pic.twitter.com/d98uU5YLks — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) December 31, 2019

The comments received on the video ranging from many not knowing about the tradition to some complaining about how deafening the sound is and the amount of noise pollution it creates. But nevertheless the Twitterati appreciated the existence of such a not-so-known tradition.

The video has received more 102,400 views so far with 8000 likes and was retweeted 2,400 times.

