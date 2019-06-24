Trans-Siberian Railway: Beijing to Moscow via Mongolia

travel

It sure does sound exciting - exploring an unexplored region from the comforts of your very own luxury cabin on a train. Railroad trips are for the intrepid traveler who love good dose of adventure and love to do something out of the ordinary. Embark upon a grand journey on the longest railway line in the world, the Trans- Siberian Railway.

Starting from Moscow to Vladivostok covering a distance of 9289kms the Trans-Siberian railway was built between 1891 and 1961 under Tsar Nicolas. This rail – line played a strategic role in shaping Russian history, be it Russo – Japan war of 1904, the Russian revolution of 1917, or World War II in 1941. Even today the line remains the most important transport link within Russia after 100 years, transporting goods and people. The journey is one of the most desired travel adventures for the discerning traveller. There are connecting branch lines into Mongolia, China, and North Korea.

Experience one of the last great travel adventures. This grand private train journey from Beijing to Moscow via Mongolia and Lake Baikal is your chance to fulfill the dream of a lifetime. On the private train visit Beijing’s Forbidden City, the Great Wall of China and the Gobi Desert. Discover Mongolian nomad settlements and the breath-taking location of Lake Baikal. Also, explore the city of Moscow and the nocturnal allure of Moscow on an excursion that showcases the stunning lights of the city at night.

There is an experienced multilingual tour director, local guides and guest relations manager to ensure that your journey exceeds your expectations. The informative and entertaining program of activities aboard the train, as well as comprehensive excursions and sightseeing, make your journey truly memorable. There are entertaining onboard lectures on local culture and history as well.

There are numerous excursions including Great Wall, a boat tour on Lake Baikal, ride on otherwise closed tracks of the Trans-Siberian around Lake Baikal, barbecue at the lake, caviar, and vodka tasting, Siberian tea time, Mongolian horseman show and many more. You can choose from different compartment categories depending on your personal requirement. Indulge in the magnificence of private compartments with pampering amenities. The intricately designed restaurant car serves the finest local cuisine and drinks. The restaurant car also has a bar to enjoy a relaxed atmosphere and watch the landscapes unfold. The meals include menus with culinary specialties of Russia, Mongolia, and China. You will be welcomed with a traditional Russian ceremony with bread, salt and balalaika.

The best time to take the Trans- Siberian railway is between mid-May and late September when it is warm in Russia. Winter fans may consider December or January to ice-skate on the frozen Lake Baikal. Enjoy the regal treatment of the train ride. The journey is packed with wow moments and never seen before landscapes. Snow dusted or sun-kissed mountains, the Gobi Desert and the Great Wall – the Trans-Siberian route unites landscapes and brings you an experience of a lifetime!

-By Milind Bhide, Managing Director and Founder of Countryside Adventure Holidays

