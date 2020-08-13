'Transparent taxation' to strengthen tax system: Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the launch of the 'Transparent Taxation' platform is aimed at strengthening India's taxation system and is a gift to honest taxpayers.

Shah's remarks came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the 'Transparent Taxation' platform, which brings into effect faceless assessment of taxpayers, and the Rights' Charter for the taxpayers.

With reforms like faceless assessment, faceless appeal & taxpayers charter this platform will further strengthen our taxation system. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 13, 2020

"Reforms for a New India! Launch of 'Transparent Taxation-Honouring the Honest' is a gift to our taxpayers by PM @narendramodi & FM @nsitharaman. With reforms like faceless assessment, faceless appeal & taxpayers charter, this platform will further strengthen our taxation system," Shah tweeted.

The Modi government has taken several landmark decisions to empower and honour the honest taxpayers who are the backbone of India's progress and development, he said.

"This platform is another step towards PM @narendramodi ji's resolve of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'.

The 'Transparent Taxation' platform is aimed at carrying forward the journey of direct tax reforms, and the taxpayers would not be harassed or treated with suspicion here on.

