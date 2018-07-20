Transport dept hauls firm to court over fake documents

Speaking on the matter, Transport Commissioner Shekhar Chane told mid-day that a complaint had been made with the Kherwadi police against M/S Rosmarta Technology Limited

The state transport department has filed a case with the police after a Gurgaon-based company signed a memorandum of understanding with the department to prepare smart cards but gave fake bank guarantees of two private banks worth Rs 5 crore to the department.

Speaking on the matter, Transport Commissioner Shekhar Chane told mid-day that a complaint had been made with the Kherwadi police against M/S Rosmarta Technology Limited. Officials said these smart cards were ordered by their department so that all information related to vehicles could be updated on one card. The Kherwadi police have taken a case of cheating and forgery under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the company and are probing the case.

Legal adviser for Rosmarta Technology Limited, Suren Uppal, said the contract had been awarded a year ago to the company through a tender. The contract is for two years. But, recently in July, when the bank began verifying the documents, it realised they were fake.

Uppal claimed that his clients were victims of the alleged wrongdoings by another company. He said the company would do the needful by cooperating with the investigations leading to prosecution and conviction of the guilty.

