Trashy fashion: People dress up in style to take garbage out in coronavirus lockdown

Staying at home all day in self-isolation has become a challenge for many and people are taking up innovative activities to cheer themselves. In what started as a joke between friends in Australia when a teacher dared her friend to dress up while taking the trash out, soon became a trend and now people around the world are dressing up to take the bins out and sharing photos of their outfits online to cheer up others amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Danielle Askew, a kindergarten teacher from Hervey Bay in the Australian state of Queensland, started a dedicated Facebook group that has now grown to 470,000 members and still growing. The Facebook group has inspired jokey posts from as far as Texas, the UK and the Netherlands.



Photo courtesy: Danielle Askew Facebook

DJ does it in style

Wearing evening gowns, a teddy-bear costume or full cosplay, thousands are using the garden path as a catwalk to show off the fruits of ample time spent in isolation. "As crazy as I feel dressing up at home, it's the only thing keeping me sane during isolation. Wheeling my bin out in style helps me feel happy again," said Victoria Anthony, 30, a DJ who lives in Sydney.

Handout / Courtesy of Victoria Anthony / AFP

Victoria Anthony was seen posing in a sparkly evening gown as she took out the rubbish bin in Sydney.

Ironman trashes it out

For Simon Wait, an Australian superhero fanatic who has built "dozens of costumes and props" over the last decade, bin night was the perfect occasion to don his huge, eight-foot (2.5-metre) tall Ironman outfit.

Melanie Wait / Courtesy of Simon Wait / AFP

Simon Wait posed for a photo taken by his wife Melanie Wait as he took out the rubbish bin dressed up in an Ironman costume in Newcastle in the Australian state of New South Wales

Glasgow bus driver goes traditional

Bus driver Stuart Cunningham, from Glasgow in Scotland, posted a picture of himself taking out the bins in a kilt with a bottle of whisky.

Handout / Courtesy of Stuart Cunningham / AFP

This handout photo was posted on Facebook on April 7, 2020 and shared on the group created by Danielle Askew

Superman takes the bin out

In a handout photo posted on Facebook on April 7, 2020 and received courtesy of Sean Leland on April 8 shows Sean Leland posing for a photo taken by his wife Christine Leland as he takes out the rubbish bins in Roblin in the Canadian province of Manitoba.

Teddy takes the trash out

Actor, entertainer, mini Comedian who goes by the Facbook handle @ShortBlokeJosh shared a hilarious video of a person dressed as a teddy bear taking the trash out

Putting the bins out can be Teddy-ous, but someone's gotta do it...#binisolationouting pic.twitter.com/FaUr5B7GRo — Short Bloke Josh! (@ShortBlokeJosh) April 9, 2020

Courtesy @ShortBlokeJosh Facebook

Some of the users have gone all-out with horror clown outfits or whole-body suits made to look like characters from sci-fi series, from Star Wars to Gundam. The coronavirus pandaemic has affected over 17 million peopl worldwide forcing countries to impose lockdowns in a bid to curb the deadly virus

The story has been sourced from AFP inputs

