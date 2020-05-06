'Travelling to Mumbai will be prohibited from May 8'

Just a day after the Navi Mumbai police said that they might have to force employers to accommodate those going to Mumbai for work in the city, the Kalyan-Dombivali and Ulhasnagar civic bodies said that travelling to Mumbai would be prohibited from May 8 till further notice. Both corporations have started gathering information about employees who go to the city for work and will share it with the Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation (BMC).

With Mumbai becoming the epicentre of the COVID-19 infection, the civic bodies have observed that most positive cases are of people who travel to Mumbai for work, which includes police officers, BMC workers, bank and hospital employees, and their close contacts. The municipal commissioners had raised the issue with the chief minister during a video conference. Civic chief Pravin Pardeshi had assured that the process of accommodating BMC employees in nearby hotels would be initiated and other companies would also be told to do the same.

On Tuesday, the Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar municipal corporations released a circular saying that May 8 was the deadline for employers to make arrangements in Mumbai, so that they don't have to travel every day. Both the corporations have issued email ids through which they are collecting details of employees.

Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner, said, "This trend is worrisome. During our assessment we found that more than 50 per cent cases in the corporation area are due to such travellers. We understand that they travel to provide essential services in the city but rise in positive cases needs to stop. Till now we have received details of 100 employees. The data will be handed over to the BMC so that they can arrange for accommodation." He said that as far as employees of banks and private companies were concerned, the BMC had clarified that the respective firms would have to arrange for accommodation.

Send in the details

. For Ulhasnagar residents (govt employees) - covid19.umc.gov@gmail.com

. For KDMC residents (govt employees) - kdmc.covid19.gov@gmail.com

. For private company employees - kdmc.covid19.pvt@gmail.com

