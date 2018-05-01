Tree planted by Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron mysteriously disappears

It was a symbolic gesture: the tree came from a northern French forest where 2,000 US Marines died during the First World War



US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron plant a tree warched by Trump's wfe Melania and Macron's wife Brigitte on the grounds of the White House April 23, 2018 in Washington,DC. Pic/AFP

The photograph was seen around the world: US President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron, gilded spades in hand, shovelling dirt over a young sapling. It was a symbolic gesture: the tree came from a northern French forest where 2,000 US Marines died during the First World War.

But, a few days later, the plant was nowhere to be seen. Amid speculation, France on Sunday came through with an explanation: the tree, now not just a plant, but a symbol of US-French relations, had been placed in quarantine.

"It is a quarantine, which is mandatory for any living organism imported into the US," Gerard Araud, French ambassador to America, wrote on Twitter. "It will be replanted afterwards." When a follower fired back that the caution seemed a bit late - given that the tree had already been planted - the diplomat went on to confirm that the roots had been enclosed in plastic.