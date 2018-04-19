Trees uprooted for Metro find a new home at CSMT

Inaugurating the Heritage Gully on World Heritage Day, Central Railway General Manager D K Sharma said the CR was keen to take such affected plants and trees from all important projects



CR has transplanted the trees in the CSMT garden, which is near the Heritage Gully that displays relics of India's first railways. Pics/BIPIN KOKATE

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is proving to be a saviour for the trees that were removed for Mumbai Metro, with 48 of them being transplanted in the CSMT garden near platform 18.

Inaugurating the Heritage Gully on World Heritage Day, Central Railway General Manager D K Sharma said the CR was keen to take such affected plants and trees from all important projects. "The Heritage Gully concept is important as it displays relics of the country's first railways. We are getting an electric loco," he added. "The Heritage Gully at CSMT is near platform 18, closer to the east side entry to the station. Sir Leslie Wilson, the GIP Heritage Electric Loco, which ran between Bori Bunder and Coorla, will be soon placed there amongst many engineering and other artefacts."

Speaking on the plan to convert CSMT into a museum, Sharma said he would prefer not to comment, but said the plan of restoration of the building was on, and they would restore it to its original glory of the 1880s. The heritage artefacts that have been kept in the Gully include many rare relics.

