Tremors shake parts of north Gujarat

The epicentre of the quake was 31 km North East of Palanpur town in Banaskantha district

Representational image

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook parts of Banaskantha and adjoining districts in north

Gujarat Wednesday night, though no damage to property or casualties were reported.

Data released by the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said tremors were recorded at 10.31 pm.

Institute of Seismological Research (ISR): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Palanpur, Banaskantha (Gujarat) at 10:31 PM today. — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019

People came out of houses in Banaskantha, Mehsana and Sabarkantha areas after feeling the tremors. Mild tremors were also experienced in pockets of Ahmedabad.

The state control room said there were no reports of anyone getting injured or of damage to property.

Recent earthquakes

Peru, May 2019: An 8.0-earthquake struck northern Peru in the early hours but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Andaman and Nicobar, May 2019: An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter Scale rattled Andaman Islands region. The quake struck at around 6:09 am and was situated at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Phillippines, April 2019: At least eight people were killed and several others suffered injuries on Monday after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale rocked Bodega town on the Philippine island.

Hawaii, April 2019: A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit the west side of the Big Island of Hawaii on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake hit about 5 pm and had an epicentre about 15 miles (24 kilometres) southwest of Kailua-Kona, a city of nearly 12,000 people on the island's west coast, the agency said. The earthquake had a depth of about 10 miles (16 kilometres).

Tonga, April 2019: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Neiafu town in Tonga on Sunday (local time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake hit a depth of almost 20 km. There were no reports of any casualties, injuries or damage to property. Tonga is a tiny Polynesian country located in the South Pacific and is prone to frequent earthquakes.

Delhi, February 2019: A mild 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Delhi - NCR, Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat at 7:59 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The quake, epicentred in Baghpat in the north of Delhi.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies