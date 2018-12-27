Triple talaq bill unconstitutional: AIADMK leader

Dec 27, 2018, 18:47 IST | IANS

He said that the Bill will "destroy the religious fabric" of the country and that Muslim women's lives will become "more miserable" if it is passed in the present form

AIADMK parliamentarian A. Anwhar Raajhaa on Thursday opposed the triple talaq bill, calling it "unconstitutional", against "natural justice" and one of the most "barbaric" laws to have ever been introduced against the Muslim community.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 was introduced earlier in the day in the Lok Sabha for discussion and passage amid protests by the opposition, which demanded that the proposed legislation be sent to the select committee for detailed deliberations.

Speaking in the House, the leader from the party which is seen to be close to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), said he opposes the Bill in its present form and took exception to the provision of "severe punishment" -- up to three years -- to the husband. He insisted that it be sent to the parliamentary committee for discussion.

Calling the Bill an attack on "natural harmony", Raajhaa asked when Muslim men and women both have a right to terminate the contract of marriage, then how can only one party, that is the husband, be punished for the divorce.

