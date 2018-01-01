Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan joins BJP

Ishrat, who was divorced by her husband over the phone from Dubai in 2014 by uttering 'talaq' thrice, was one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case

Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As per the reports, Ishrat was felicitated by the Howrah BJP unit on Saturday and inducted into the party.

Ishrat, who was divorced by her husband over the phone from Dubai in 2014 by uttering 'talaq' thrice, was one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case. The Supreme Court struck down triple talaq and declared the Islamic practice unconstitutional in a 3-2 majority verdict on August 22 last year.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill 2017 making instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband. The passed bill will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha for passage before it is forwarded to the President for signing it into law.

