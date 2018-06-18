Tripura Assembly to begin budget session on Tuesday

He said two important bills were likely to be submitted during the session which would continue till June 29

Representational Image

The Tripura Assembly will begin its 11-day budget session from Tuesday, Speaker Rebati Mohan Das said here on Monday. "Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarma would lay the budget for the current fiscal (2018-19) on the first day of the 11-day session of the Assembly," Das told the media.

He said two important bills were likely to be submitted during the session which would continue till June 29.

Opposition Communist Party of India-Marxist legislators are likely to raise the issue of "food and job crisis in the rural, interior and tribal areas".

"A severe crisis of food and rural jobs is putting the people in the rural, interior and tribal areas in a harsh distress condition while the state government remained inactive and busy with other non-serious issues," Deputy Opposition Leader Badal Choudhury said.

Congress-turned-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Biswabandhu Sen is likely to be the Deputy Speaker of the assembly unopposed.

CPI-M Chief Whip Tapan Chakraborty said the part was yet to decide to field any candidate for the Deputy Speaker's election.

"Our legislature party would meet here on Monday evening to decide the strategies for the assembly session," he told IANS.

This is the second session of the Tripura assembly after the BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura alliance came to power on March 9 after trouncing the CPI-M led Left Front in the February 18 assembly polls.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates