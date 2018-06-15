Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb seeks Army's assistance for rescue ops

As rains continue for third day, over 50,000 people take shelter in relief camps

A rickshaw puller wades through a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall, in Agartala. Pic/PTI

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday sought the Army's assistance in rescue operations in the flood-hit state, as incessant rains continued for the third day leading to floods and landslides – forcing some 50,000 poeple to take shelter in relief camps and claiming four lives.

Deb informed Union Home Minister Rajanth Singh in a telephonic conversation on Thursday morning of the situation and apprised him of the steps taken by the state government. "Apprised Rajnath Singhji about the flood situation and the ongoing relief work in Tripura. Requested for assistance from the Army for rescue operations in a few critical locations. The Home Ministry has assured all the necessary support from the Central government," Deb tweeted.

The chief minister also requested the home minister to "urgently" increase the number of National Disaster Response Force personnel in Tripura. An official statement said the Centre has assured all the necessary support to Tripura to deal with the flood situation.

It has asked the Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, to take necessary action. Meanwhile, an official of the Tripura Disaster Management Control Centre said around 50,000 people of over 10,000 families took shelter in around 200 relief camps in different parts of the state mostly in northern Tripura. "At least four people, including two aged men and a teenager, died across Tripura since Tuesday due to landslides, falling trees or fishing in flooded rivers," the official said.

200

Number of relief camps that have been set up