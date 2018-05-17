Trishala Dutt posts a hot picture; netizens feel she should be in movies

Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter Trishala is a social media celebrity in her own right



Trishala Dutt

Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter Trishala is very active on social media. She feeds her fans with beautiful photos and videos from her life on Instagram. Setting the temperatures high, Trishala Dutt shared her sexy photo of her in a white two-piece and a sheer kaftan. She took to her Instagram account and wrote, "I can't wait for summer (sic)."



Sanjay Dutt always makes time to keep in touch with his daughter Trishala who is based in New York. Trishala Dutt regularly shares photos from her video calls with daddy dearest. Earlier, in one of the pictures posted by Trishala from her video chat with her father, we had gotten to see Sanjay Dutt's possessive and protective side.

Trishala did harbour Bollywood aspirations a while ago, but her father was not too keen on it. Now, Trishala has confirmed that she won't be doing films. While replying to a comment on that picture, Trishala wrote, "No films for me. I'm not into it."

Sanjay Dutt's fans who were waiting to see his daughter on the big screen would be disappointed with this news. When it comes to his daughter Trishala, Sanjay Dutt is a very protective father. He does not want her in showbiz. We hear Trishala was interested in acting but Sanjay didn't back her.

In an interview with IANS earlier, Sanjay Dutt had said, "Absolutely true and underline it 500 times. If somebody says give me the reason, I am going to show my finger because she is my daughter."

Trishala's mother, Richa Sharma, married Sanjay Dutt in 1987. She passed away in 1996 after battling cancer.



Trishala Dutt's childhood photos with father Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is now married to Maanayata with whom he has twins Shahraan and Iqra, believes women have to struggle a lot in the film industry and he doesn't want his daughter to face all this. "If you want the reason, my father (Sunil Dutt) never wanted any female from my family to join the film industry. Not because film industry is a bad place for women, not because film industry is taboo in the country, only because it's a huge struggle for women. Being the oldest in the family I can't give up that legacy," said Sanjay Dutt, whose mother Nargis was a top notch actress of the 1950s and 1960s.

