Trishala Dutt shares a throwback picture with Richa Sharma, Maanayata Dutt posts a lovely comment

It seems there's nothing better than sharing old and unseen pictures on social media these days. A lot of the Bollywood celebrities have already done that and have been doing that even now. So the next celebrity to join the list is Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt, who shared a fantastic throwback picture with her mother Richa Sharma.

The picture is all the way back from 1988, where Sharma could be seen holding her in her arms and it was indeed a heartfelt moment. And one of the people to comment on the post was Maanayata, who wrote- Beautiful, followed by hearts and a smiling emoji.

Have a look right here:

Trishala and Maanayata share a great bond and rapport and can often be seen commenting on each other's Instagram pictures and posts. Even Priya Dutt had a wonderful comment on the post and wrote- "So beautiful, she is an angel in heaven now trish, always looking over you. She loved you more than anything in this world. God bless her soul." (sic)

We wish to see more such pictures in the future!

