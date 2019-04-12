Trouble for television show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna makers

television

Apparently based on true events, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna invites threat calls from influential families

Parekh in the show

Telly actor Shrenu Parekh's upcoming show has garnered attention, even before hitting the small screen. Soon after Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna's trailer released - the show sees Parekh at its helm as a seemingly righteous daughter-in-law out to actually harm her family - netizens went into overdrive speculating if it is based on a real-life Indian family. It is now suggested that the makers have received threat calls from several high-profile Indian families who "fear their secrets being unveiled."

A source associated with the project says, "Ever since the promo released, the makers have received [threat] calls from various influential families interrogating if it is based on their lives. Though it is based on one powerful Indian family, the producers are currently unwilling to disclose details to viewers.

They have signed an NDA with the cast and crew, who have been told to remain tight-lipped about the offering." Meanwhile, Parekh switches gears from playing an admired bahu in her last outing to play a villainous act in this show.

