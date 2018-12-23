Troy Costa: The nutty aroma of marzipan and fudge enveloped our home

sunday-mid-day

Fashion designer Troy Costa talks about his favourite Christmas memories

Troy Costa

Fashion designer

Anglo Indian-Goan

Roman Catholic

Grew up in Chimbai, Bandra

I grew up in a very modest home in a small fishing village called Chimbai in Bandra. I think our mother sacrificed a lot to make sure we celebrated Christmas in a wonderful way. So, like most of my favourite childhood memories, Christmas is linked to my mum and all the effort she would take to make it special for us.

The nutty aroma of marzipan and fudge enveloped our home and we looked forward to new festive wear and presents after midnight mass. All the boys of the community would also build an old man which was made of old clothes, who would then be burned on New Year's Eve. We would roam around in our blue slippers and collect money for him, and then buy goodies with it. Today, Christmas is elaborate on account of my kids - Tresor, Chloe and Cruz.

Celebrations begin on December 1, when we put up the tree. They also follow an advent calendar where they are encouraged to perform a gesture of kindness or generosity daily in return for a Christmas goodie. I start Christmas eve at the church at midnight mass, and then come home and open gifts. The next day, I go to work, because that's my philosophy in life - to work. I give bonuses and sweets to everyone who works with me. I then go for lunch and then am back at work, and back home. It's a month full of concerts and parties.

How to celebrate Christmas: My mum was a great cook, and my friends would land up at her place for lunch. But since she passed away, I go to Olive for brunch

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates