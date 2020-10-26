TRP scam: Second key accused in case surrenders

Harish Patil, one of the arrested accused, whom Abhishek Kolawade was in touch with for alleged manipulation of the TRPs

The mysterious accused in the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam, who was being hunted by several police teams from the city, surrendered before the Special Investigation Team of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday.

Abhishek Kolawade had been hiding at hotels in Goa and Karnataka under different identities and surrendered in the evening on the advice of his lawyer K H Giri, said officers. Multiple teams of Crime Intelligence Unit officers, a team of Crime Branch (CB) Unit 9, and officers of CB Unit 11 and the Property Cell were searching for him at different locations after the scam was unearthed.

"He made payments for rigging viewership figures in favour of Republic TV and News Nation. He was in touch with one of the key accused, Harish Patil, arrested in the case. Money transactions took place between Harish and Kolawade's company, which was used in manipulating the TRPs," said the officer.

"He has been placed under arrest and will be produced before court on Monday for custodial interrogation," he added. With Kolawade's arrest, the Crime Branch has so far taken 10 people in custody in the case.

Meanwhile, the CB has summoned Maha Movies CEOs Sandeep Verma and Amit Dave for questioning on Monday.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news