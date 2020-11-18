TRP scam: SIT of Mumbai Crime Branch questions Republic TV COO

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday questioned the COO of Republic TV Priyanka Mukherjee for more than five hours in connection with the alleged TRP scam and the involvement of Republic TV. She has been asked to appear again on Wednesday.

The Crime Branch has summoned her multiple times in connection with the case but she appeared before the agency only on Tuesday. The investigating officer has also summoned CEO of Republic TV Vikas Khanchandani for questioning on Wednesday.

The agency has begun summoning the top officials of Republic TV after a thorough investigation. The crime branch has already arrested the channel's distribution head, Ghanshyam Singh, last week. "We have got enough evidence against Republic TV, we are just looking into who all are aware and involved in this TRP manipulation," an officer said.

Ghanshyam Singh was arrested by the Crime Branch after they found links between him and the other arrested accused. Singh was produced before the court on Tuesday for further custody but the court has sent him to judicial custody.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news