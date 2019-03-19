Trump donates $100,000 from salary to Homeland Security Dept

international

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that he was donating USD 100,000 from his annual presidential salary to the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump posted a photo on his Twitter handle of a cheque to the Department of Homeland Security amounting to USD 100,000, which is one-quarter of his annual salary of USD 400,000.

While the press doesn’t like writing about it, nor do I need them to, I donate my yearly Presidential salary of $400,000.00 to different agencies throughout the year, this to Homeland Security. If I didn’t do it there would be hell to pay from the FAKE NEWS MEDIA! pic.twitter.com/xqIGUOwh4x — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2019

"While the press doesn't like writing about it, nor do I need them to, I donate my yearly Presidential salary of $400,000.00 to different agencies throughout the year, this to Homeland Security," he tweeted.

The Homeland Security Department works to improve the security of the US. The department's work includes customs, border, and immigration enforcement, emergency response to natural and man-made disasters, anti-terrorism work, and cybersecurity.

Since taking office in 2017, Trump has donated a part of his annual presidential salary to various government agencies. In January, the US President donated USD 100,000 to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, which is a part of US National Institutes of Health.

In October last year, he donated a similar amount to the Small Business Administration, a government agency providing support to entrepreneurs and small businesses in the US.

