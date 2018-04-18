Truth behind Ali Asgar's claim of Kapil Sharma's hand inked with Preeti Simoes name

Kapil Sharma's spokesperson has refuted the claims made by Ali Asgar. A statement has been issued by the comedian's representative, which states that Asgar's claim is false



Kapil Sharma and Ali Asgar

Kapil Sharma, who is going through a turmoil on the personal and professional front, has once again been pointed by his former co-worker, Ali Asgar. His former colleagues, Upasana Singh, Sunil Grover, Preeti Simoes and others have also extended their support for the comedian's well-being.

In an interview to ABP news, Ali Asgar claimed that Kapil is missing his old colleagues, especially, his former girlfriend, Preeti Simoes. Kapil's last two shows - Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show's creatives were handled by Preeti Simoes.

In the interview, Ali revealed that Kapil Sharma has got Preeti Simoes name inked on his hand. However, the Firangi actor's spokesperson has quashed this news.

As per India Today, the statement reads, "As a part of Mr. Kapil Sharma's team, we would like to emphasise that recent stories doing the rounds that Mr. Sharma has met Mr. Ali Asgar and has written Ms Preeti Simoes name on his hand are completely false. We are equally shocked to hear about this ourselves and are surprised that Mr. Asgar, whom Mr. Sharma has always considered a friend, would make such hurtful statements. In fact, Mr. Sharma and his fiancee, Ginni are currently travelling together. We request the media to reach out to us to ensure our views are represented and the truth is brought to light."

In the same interview to the channel, Ali had also said, "I heard Kapil is in depression and felt very bad. We've all been there for him and will always be there. I got a call from Preeti (Simoes) who told me that Kapil is not well and has apparently not even left his room for days. She asked me to visit him. When I reached his office, Kapil was lying down. It was heartbreaking to see him in that state. He got emotional after meeting me and for some time could not even speak. It was clear that he is missing all of us, especially Preeti. He is like a child who wants something but is not able to tell it in words."

