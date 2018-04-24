Try these unique alcohol-free drinks with a plant-based twist in Mumbai

From rhubarb to rooibos tea, watering holes are experimenting with unique plant-based ingredients in their alcohol-free drinks

Trend setter

What's in it: thyme and rosemary

The drink reminds us of our favourite Simon and Garfunkel songs - Scarborough Fair - in whose lyrics thyme stands for courage and rosemary for love.

Jasmine tea, maple syrup, pineapple juice, and the herbs are all blended together to create this mocktail.

At: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, SV Road, Bandra West

Call: 9930795318

Cost: Rs 450

Summer fizz

What's in it: rosemary

With a pink-peach ombre effect, this layered mocktail has fresh pomegranate muddled with a homemade rosemary syrup. It is then topped off with lime juice, chilled green tea and fizzy soda water.

The drink is garnished with a rosemary sprig, pomegranate seeds and edible flowers.

At: Nom Nom, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Call: 8291881320

Cost: Rs 225

Rhubarbie doll

What's in it: rhubarb

Generally used in the West to make jams and dessert sauces, this mocktail uses rhubarb pulp and pieces, simple syrup, and white wine vinegar.

This pulp is then shaken with lemon, pineapple and cranberry juices and topped with ginger beer.

At: Olive Bar & Kitchen, 14 Union Park, Khar West

Call: 43408229

Cost: Rs 220

Hibiscus

What's in it: dried hibiscus flowers

Known multifariously as Jamaica in Latin America, roselle in South Africa and karkade in the Middle East, the blood red extract of dried hibiscus flower is the ultimate summer coolant.

Here, steeped hibiscus tea is combined with a sweet and sour syrup and topped off with soda water. This results in an all-natural drink that lets the tart taste of the dried flowers shine through. ­

At: The Clearing House, Ballard Estate

Call: 22683030

Cost: Rs 235

Spiced passion

What's in it: rooibos tea

Calling rooibos a tea is actually a misnomer. A type of herb belonging to the Fabaceae family of plants that can be found growing in South Africa, this tummy-soothing herb is legendary for its calming properties.

This drink is made of a tangy lemonade base and is decocted from rooibos. It is then blended with gingerbread and pumpkin.

At: The Kettlery, Hotel Horizon 37, Juhu Beach, Juhu.

Call: 67414777

Cost: Rs 300

Fennel and dill fizz

What's in it: fennel, dill

This blushing pink summer cooler is a refreshing sum of fennel stem and dill leaf parts. Once muddled together, the fragrant, herbaceous mix is topped with ginger ale, elderflower and cranberry juice and garnished with a dill frond.

The notes of fennel and dill dominate the flavour, and are naturally sweet in flavour, herbaceous in aroma and delightfully zesty.

At: Cin Cin, Raheja Towers, BKC, Bandra East

Call: 69956666

Cost: Rs 205

