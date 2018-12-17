Tulsi Kumar: Hope to see more demand for live concerts

music

Tulsi Kumar who went on a UK performance tour earlier this year, hopes to see a spurt in the demand for live concerts

Tulsi Kumar

Singer Tulsi Kumar, who went on a UK performance tour earlier this year, hopes to see a spurt in the demand for live concerts. Tulsi went on the High Rated Gabru UK Tour 2018 with singer Guru Randhawa, and the shows were well received.

"I have been really fortunate to have had some amazing audiences who have just loved my music while I have performed. I intend to keep performing for my fans and do more such concerts in future. It is their love and support that keeps pushing me to do more," Tulsi said in a statement. "There has been a huge growth in the audience attending live concerts. It's delightful to see the increase in audience members and I hope to see more demand for live concerts in the years to come," she added.

The daughter of late Indian music mogul Gulshan Kumar, Tulsi has sung songs like Tum jo aaye zindagi mein, "Saiyaan superstar", "Wajah tum ho" and "Paniyon sa".

