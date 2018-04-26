Tulsi Kumar: Live shows give me a big thrill

Singer Tulsi Kumar talks about performing live and more...



Tulsi Kumar

Singer Tulsi Kumar says doing live shows give her a big thrill. The singer, who delivered a baby boy in December last year, says she is "itching to get back on stage". "I'm getting back to my live performances which is an all-time high for me so I have my series of concerts lined up in Delhi, Surat, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and my international concert in Bahrain," Tulsi said in a statement to IANS.

"Doing live shows gives me a big thrill and I am itching to get back on stage," she added. The daughter of Gulshan Kumar has also worked with singer-songwriter Guru Randhaw on a new single "Raat ka maaal".

