Tulsi, Parvati and a smiling Karan Johar: Smriti Irani shares #ThrowbackThursday photo

Union Minister Smriti Irani did not forget to keep up with the Thursday Throwback trend and shared an image from her appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan.

Smriti Irani had risen to fame when she did Ekta Kapoor's serial 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. She appeared along with Sakshi Tanwar on the first season of Koffee with Karan.

Sakshi Tanwar was popular for her role as Parvati in Ekta Kapoor's show 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki'.

In the photo, Irani is seen wearing a burgandy saree as she posed for the camera. "POUT MIA alert," she wrote while sharing the old pic, referring to the filmmaker's famous pout - a permanent fixture in most of his photographs today. "Throwback to a time @karanjohar smiled in photos taken."

She continued, "Notice how slim yours truly was. Totally blame the damn hampers for the weight gain." She referred to the hampers which Karan Johar presents to the contestants when they win the rapid-fire round on his chat show, Koffee with Karan.

Karan Johar also replied to the post and wrote, "Oh god!!!! That may have been the last time I smiled in a photograph!! and what was I wearing?????"

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates