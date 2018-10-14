Tumbbad box office collection: Sohum Shah starrer collects Rs 1 crore on Day 2

bollywood

Tumbbad created history by being the first Indian film to open the Venice International Film Critic's Week and has been garnering rave reviews from critics as well as the audience

Tumbbad poster

The critically acclaimed Tumbbad starting Sohum Shah has been winning hearts of the audience, as a result, showcasing an upward trend at the box office. Collecting Rs 0.65 crores on day 1, Tumbbad nearly doubled its collections on day 2 raking in Rs 1.15 crores making the total Rs 1.80 crores.

The film created history by being the first Indian film to open the Venice International Film Critic's Week and has been garnering rave reviews from critics as well as the audience. Touted to be a visually stunning film, Tumbbad has been winning hearts emerging to be one of the finest pieces of cinema in recent times.

The much ambitious project has been a six long year roller coaster ride for Sohum Shah while Aanand L Rai defines the film as a genre-defining film. Tumbbad is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai's presentation and a Sohum Shah Films in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Väst and Filmgate Films. Tumbbad has hit the screens on 12th October 2018.

Also Read: Tumbbad Movie Review - Totally Artsy, Also Gutsy!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates