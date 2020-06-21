Turkey introduce 'safe tourism' programme

Mannequins wearing face masks are placed to provide social distancing in a theatre in Madrid, Spain. Pic/AFP

The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry on Friday launched a two-day programme to introduce the country's "safe tourism" concept to ambassadors to Turkey in the Mediterranean province of Antalya during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 40 ambassadors and numerous foreign journalists would experience the measures implemented at the tourism facilities in the region against Coronavirus, the ministry said in a statement.

The facilities in the region made arrangements to ensure the social distancing rule and hygiene at a maximum level in line with the new rules stated in the certification program. Antalya is among Turkey's most popular tourism destinations.

Spain plans to lift lockdown after 98 days

Madrid: Spain's state of alarm, the emergency mechanism propping up the nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19, expired at midnight on Saturday, 98 days after it first came into effect. With the gradual easing of restrictions several weeks ago, life has slowly returned to the streets, squares, shops, highways, factories, offices, bars and beaches up and down the country. On March 14, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's government turned to the constitution to enact the state of alarm.

