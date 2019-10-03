Tushar: Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu were keen on Womaniya. I always wanted to call Saand Ki Aankh
Unable to procure Womaniya as film's title after a spat with Nandy, the director includes a song with the same name for Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh
"I hated Womaniya as the title," states director Tushar Hiranandani, taking us by surprise. After all, only months ago, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was at loggerheads with producer Pritish Nandy, who held the right to the name.
Kashyap, producer of the film based on the lives of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar — the country's oldest women sharpshooters, felt that the spirit of the biopic would be best captured by the title, Womaniya. A war of words later, Kashyap decided to rechristen the Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer as Saand Ki Aankh.
Anurag Kashyap and Pritish Nandy
"Anurag and Taapsee were keen on Womaniya. I always wanted to call it Saand Ki Aankh. When I told Anurag of the new title, he looked at me in disbelief. But when he read it [the script], he realised it was the best name the film could have got," explains the first-time director.
In an interesting turn of events, the makers have included a song titled Womaniya. Hiranandani reasons that the song — that starts with Pannu and Pednekar in their youth — is instrumental to show their ageing process. "Womaniya is the journey of young girls as they reach their prime." Producer Nidhi Parmar adds, "When Vishal [Mishra, composer] made us hear Womaniya for the first time, everyone in the room felt that this would be the biggest song of the album."
Tushar Hiranandani
Even as he understands Kashyap's keenness in naming the film after a term coined by him in Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012), Hiranandani reiterates that Saand Ki Aankh, or bull's eye, has a stronger connect with the core subject of "hitting the right spot in life" — a perfect metaphor for a movie whose protagonists find their purpose in their 60s.
"My movie is not about feminism alone, it's about the fighting spirit of human beings. My hook point was that age is not a barrier. Women stood up at that age and inspired young girls to stand on their own feet. My writer Jagdeep [Sidhu] wove it beautifully in the dialogues."
-
Born on August 1, 1987, Taapsee Pannu hails from Delhi. She did her schooling from Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. Taapsee graduated in Computer Science Engineering from the Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi. She worked as a software engineer for some time. (All pictures/Taapsee Pannu's Instagram account)
-
Being a Sikh girl who grew up in an environment of communal harmony, Taapsee said (in an old interview with mid-day), "I was taught how to pray while visiting Gurdwara, who are the Gurus we have in Sikhism and every other basic things that a Sikh girl should know. However, I was also told that as a human, I am free to celebrate other festivals and mingle with people from other religions. So, I have no conflict in mind to celebrate Christmas, Holi or Eid."
-
Taapsee, who made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam, went on to appear in a number of critically acclaimed films. In the Hindi film industry, she was also appreciated for her roles in films like Baby, The Ghazi Attack and the comedy Judwaa 2. With no godfather in the industry, she created her own mark in Bollywood with films like Pink and Naam Shabana.
-
On her journey in Bollywood, Taapsee says she has always ensured making the best use of the opportunities that came her way. "I never planned my path in Bollywood, nor did anyone else plan anything out for me. But one thing has been constant - whatever opportunity I got, I ensured that I made use of it one hundred percent. Because I've realised one thing - you never know what will work and what will not work or which moment will click and what will not. You will probably think that's the best thing and that will not do any good for you. So just make sure you do your best every moment," Taapsee said.
-
She wants to be remembered as someone who was a part of the change. "Be it in terms of female characters, be it in terms of outsiders, just someone who was contributing to a significant change in the industry," said Taapsee.
-
Has Taapsee ever thought of directing one day? "No, not yet. I think I still have a lot to learn in terms of acting. However, I don't think I could do anything else in the film industry apart from acting. If I had to try something else, it would be in a different profession altogether," she said.
-
Taapsee Pannu loves to experiment with her outfits with the right amalgamation of Indian and western inspiration and she says that her personal style personifies independence and confidence. "For me, the style reflects your real personality - clothes and accessories should enhance that. I love to fuse Indian colours and patterns with silhouettes from western wear. My personal style is one that personifies independence, confidence and beauty with ease and comfort," Taapsee said.
-
For her, the concept of 'the perfect attire' is not set in stone. "I love to experiment with my outfits. In my ethnic wear, I love to go for some nice colours with a slight touch of the modern-day and age as well. I like modern silhouettes, classy cuts and vibrant prints - it gives an interesting twist to ethnic wear," says Taapsee.
-
She's dabbled in both Hindi and southern cinema since her debut with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam in 2010 - and her Tamil debut Aadukalam won six National Film Awards at the 58th National Film Awards. In 2017, her film The Ghazi Attack won the Best Telugu film at the 65th National Film Awards, with the chairperson of jury Shekhar Kapur hailing regional cinema over Hindi. And Pannu says it was just a matter of time before people realised the capability of regional cinema.
-
"I think it's only now that people (in north India) are waking up to the fact that regional cinema is quite capable of giving Hindi cinema a run for its money. But, honestly, having worked there for some years now... I will say that it (regional cinema) was always there," said Taapsee.
-
Taapsee Pannu said that when she made her debut, she only saw particular actresses, who weren't termed as mainstream heroines and doing female-centric movies. "But within four years, you can see such a huge change where all the female A-listers, mainstream actresses today are doing at least one female-centric film a year which is so beautiful to see and the result of it is at par as the male-centric film but at least it is headed towards the right direction," she said. Taapsee also credits the audience for a positive shift.
-
Taapsee Pannu, who has never been linked to her co-stars or anyone from the industry or outside the industry, says she is not a romantic person in real life. "I am not really a romantic person. It is tough for me to do all those things on camera because I am not really like that at all," she said.
-
She does not fear failure. Remembering her early days in the Telugu film industry, Taapsee said, "You know, it is funny now, but in the beginning of my career, some of the films failed at the box office and filmmakers stopped casting me saying I am bringing bad luck to their film. The funny thing is that in those films, my contribution was nothing but three songs and five scenes. I have seen so much failure in the south that I know that we cannot control our success rate. It's not about our desire to perform in a great story. At the end of it, box office result matters. And the weird thing is that we do not know the formula of that."
-
Taapsee Pannu's upcoming films this year are Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh. She is also working on a Tamil action thriller.
-
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Taapsee!
