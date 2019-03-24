Shakti Kapoor wants Tushar Shetty to choreograph a dance for Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming movie!

Published: Mar 24, 2019, 16:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Super Dancer Chapter 3 contestant Tejas Varma and Super Guru Tushar Shetty performed on Shakti Kapoor and Govinda's popular song Pak Chik Pak from their superhit movie Raja Babu

Govinda and Shakti Kapoor

Mumbai's nine-year-old Tejas Varma along with super guru Tushar Shetty has been mesmerizing the viewers week on week with their powerful performances. This time around he has managed to impress Shakti Kapoor and Govinda who will be seen as special judges for the upcoming Holi Special episode.

Contestant Tejas Varma and Super Guru Tushar Shetty performed on Shakti and Govinda's popular song Pak Chik Pak from their superhit movie Raja Babu.

TV

Expressing his views on Tushar's choreography and performance Shakti Kapoor said, "You've done a brilliant job, I swear! My daughter Shraddha is doing a movie called Street Dancer and one more related to dance, I will tell her that at least one song should be definitely choreographed by you."

TV

On hearing this Tushar instantly bowed down to him for his kind gesture. The rest of the judges also appreciated Tushar and Tejas for their hard work.

Tags

govindashakti kapoortelevision news

